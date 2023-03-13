Watch Now
AP source: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders agree to 3-year deal

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. They say Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in guaranteed money.
FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday.

Garoppolo's contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.

Garoppolo played for the San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. He took the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

Before that, he played for the New England Patriots for three years under then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the Raiders' head coach.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

