Bakersfield Christian Eagles Baseball is headed to State Semifinals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two local teams are still alive in the state playoffs: Boron in softball and Bakersfield Christian High School in baseball. Bakersfield Christian will be playing in the state semifinals on Thursday, June 1.

The Eagles are turning into a baseball powerhouse. Their Division II Section Championship over the weekend is their second Valley title in 3 years.

"I mean, last year out to get a comeback, we lost to Ridgeview," said BCHS catcher Daniel Aguirre. "It's an honor to be with this team. We created a family. I love my family. I love my dawgs. We just played our hearts out. Even though it was a close game, we still play our heart. We did our best and we're just the best team right now."

Eagles Head Coach Mark Ratekin agrees.

"The boys have been working since September. They've been grinding 3 times a week, 6 am in the weight room," said Ratekin.

This past weekend's game was a controversial one that featured multiple missed calls, plus some arguing in the stands. But BCHS kept their cool and rallied back to beat Cabrillo.

"We just focus on the game. Just keep talking about execution," said Coach Ratekin. "When you're in that situation, you gotta know what to do and can't worry about the things you can't control. They kept up the energy the whole game. This is what this is. You know, the third goal that they get from the season. We still got one more."

That one more goal is the state tournament. BCHS launched 3 home runs on Tuesday night to beat Long Beach Poly in the opening game of the Southern California Regional.

"We just adapt," said Aguirre. "I feel like we adapt more with our dugout. They get us hyped. No matter what team we're playing, we just ball out. We do our stuff. We just play our game."

Bakersfield Christian plays the Patriots from Patrick Henry out of San Diego in the semifinals Thursday night.