23rd Annual Teddy Bear Toss tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County and The Bakersfield Condors are keeping the tradition alive! The 23rd Annual Teddy Bear Toss will be held on Saturday during the Condors games against the San Diego Gulls.

This year, we will be back on the ice for the community's favorite game of the year. Bring your bears to the Teddy Bear Toss to support local organizations in Kern County that utilize them in their programs and services for children.

United Way of Kern County will be selling discounted tickets on their website to the game for $20. These tickets are a donation to UWKC and proceeds from these sales will go towards providing programs and services to the community in the areas of Health, Education, and Financial Stability.

“We are very excited to have Teddy Bear Toss back on the ice this year. We look forward to watching an amazing game and the thousands of teddy bears that will be thrown onto the ice when our Bakersfield Condors score their first goal! Thank you, Kern County, for your continued support!” said Gabriel Alvarez, Vice President of Development and Impact for United Way of Kern County.

For those who cannot make it to the game but still want to provide a bear for a child in need, please visit our website for other ways to donate. Monetary donations can be made to go towards purchasing bears and an Amazon wish list is live on our site to pick out bears and have them directly sent to our office. New or gently used teddy bears can also be brought into their office at 5405 Stockdale Hwy. until December 3rd.