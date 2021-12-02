Watch
Bakersfield Condors home game against Henderson postponed due to COVID protocols

Posted at 12:50 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 15:56:21-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The AHL said Thursday that the Bakersfield Condors' Friday home game against the Henderson Silver Knights has been postponed due to COVID protocols.

The postponement comes on the heels of their Wednesday game in Stockton also being postponed due to COVID protocols.

A makeup date for the game hasn't been determined and tickets for Friday's game will be honored for the rescheduled date, according to the Condors.

The Condors' BLACKOUT CANCER night game against Ontario on Saturday is currently on as scheduled.

