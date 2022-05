BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are headed into Game Two of their first-round playoff series with Abbotsford on Wednesday night with a 1-0 series lead.

The Condors took the first game in the three-game series on Tuesday with some late game heroics and overtime drama.

The Condors won 2-1 in overtime with a goal from James Hamblin.