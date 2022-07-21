Condors 25th anniversary season starts at home against Abbotsford

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will start their 25th anniversary season at home Oct. 15th against Abbotsford.

Other key dates for the Condors are the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Nov. 26th vs. San Jose and Field Trip Day set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6th against Colorado.

While the Canucks are a familiar foe in the Pacific Division, there are some changes.

The Stockton Heat relocated to Calgary and Coachella Valley joined the 10-team division.

The Condors' full schedule for the 2022-23 season can be viewed on their website or downloaded to your device.