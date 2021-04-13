Condors to allow fans at games with 10% capacity, starting Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors announced that fans will be able to watch the team hit the ice starting this Saturday.

Officials confirmed with 23ABC fans will be allowed back at games at 10% capacity.

Tickets will first be opened up to season ticket holders. Tickets for season ticket holders will open up beginning Wednesday morning based on seniority, or fans that have been with the team the longest. Season ticket holders have a credit from last season being canceled and will use that to select their seats.

Right now there are no plans to open up tickets to the general public until all of the season ticket holders have had their chance to get seats for Saturday.

The Condors will take the ice this Saturday against against San Diego.