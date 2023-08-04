Bakersfield's Liberty High Patriots are gearing up for the upcoming season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After winning a state championship in 2022, the Liberty Patriots football team is turning the page into a new season.

This Liberty football team knows what they've accomplished and their goals are still the same under Head Coach Bryan Nixon, but now it's time for the Patriots to roll up their sleeves.

"We're not like the team last year," said Patriot running back Mehki Delouth. "We're a whole new team and we just stay humble, get our wins. We can make it back easily."

Nixon says one thing that hasn't changed about the team is the desire to put their fingerprint on the Patriot legacy.

"Kids have talked about it a little bit. It's their legacy; how are they going to leave their mark," said Nixon. "They understood what took place last year. They get their opportunity to put their stamp on the program. Really pleased with how fall camp is going."

Coach Nixon and the Patriots are not backing down from any challenges this season. Their non-league schedule features 6 teams who made the playoffs in their section last year, including Santa Margarita from the Trinity League, and a rematch of the Division I semifinal game between Liberty and Buchanan.

"I think that's the best part about having a tough non-con is that we learn a lot about our team," said Nixon. "And hopefully we put ourselves in a position for playoffs."