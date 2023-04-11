BC Women's Tennis sees a major turnaround year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Women's Tennis Team is headed to the playoffs.

Head Coach Marc Gomez joined the BC Women's Team just last year, and his first season was a struggle, with only 7 wins. Gomez has worked hard to improve the team to 11 wins this year, as well as capture a Western State Conference title.

Gomez says the team isn't done yet.

"My goal here is to have a nice, consistent program every year to be competitive not only in our conference, but also at the state level. My goal is to, you know, always tell the girls our first goal is to improve, have fun, and maybe win conference, you know, do well in the playoffs, and the state championship down the road," said Gomez, "but, you know, we gotta build."

That is the path the BC Women's Tennis Team is on. They have improved dramatically from last year, winning a conference title. Now, they are competing in the playoffs on Tuesday against Saddleback College.

Gomez says he has focused on recruiting, which has been a huge part of the program's success.

"We have to be competitive every year, so we have to be constantly recruiting on girls locally, and my goal is maybe try to get some out of the area to come here, and the benefits of attending Bakersfield College," said Gomez.

One of the players who recognizes the team's turnaround from last year, Grecia de la Cruz, says she is ready to display her hard work in the playoffs.

"I would say the experience has been amazing. We have continued on so far, and I think just overall, like, the team has been really close. Not so many problems, and every single one of the girls, we are all really close," said de la Cruz.

The team has earned a 3 seed in the playoffs, and de la Cruz says the team will be ready to compete once they hit the tennis court Tuesday afternoon.

"We're hoping to do really good. I think the team we are playing against is a pretty strong team, but again, we have been doing really good this season," said de la Cruz. "I think we are pretty confident, and we are expecting to hopefully take the win."

Gomez also believes they have a chance to win Tuesday and advance in the playoffs. He adds that he also expects to build off this successful season for the future of the tennis program, and guide his players to have success in the sport.

"We have strong tennis players here, and my goal is to try and keep as many players to come to our school, and the benefits of coming here and getting a good education," said Gomez. "If they want to continue tennis after they spend 2 years with me or 1 year with me, my hope is to give them a scholarship at a 4-year institution."

If you would like to watch BC Women's Tennis compete in the playoffs, the event will be held at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, April 11, starting at 1:00 pm on the outdoor tennis courts located between the pool and the baseball field. The event is free to attend.