Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball prepares for No. 2 UCLA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After winning their exhibition against San Diego Christian, the 'Runners men's basketball team is ready to test themselves against No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday.

Cal State Bakersfield is looking to return back to the NCAA tournament in their second year in the Big West.

The 'Runners have seniors who are ready to step up especially in their season opener against the Bruins. UCLA made the Final Four last year but that isn't scaring this 'Runners team from going to L.A. and pulling off the upset.

"Rankings don't mean anything, you know, we all may not end the day and we just got to come out and do what we do at the end of the day. Play hard. Like you said, This is our best teams offensively. So we got to do we do and trust the program, embrace the culture," said Shawn Smith, CSUB forward.

"I've just always wanted to play against the best and compete against the best and it'll kind of let you know it makes you better when you're challenged all the time," said Rod Barnes, CSUB head coach.