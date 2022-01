BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Bakersfield Condors continue to string points together as they stay unbeaten in their last nine games with a 5-1 over the San Jose Barracuda.

Bakersfield got two goals from James Hamblin and 23 saves from Oilver Rodrigue.

The Condors continue their homestand on Wednesday against the Tuscan Roadrunners at 6:30 pm.