BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team beats Northridge in overtime to move on to the next round.

The ‘Runners entered the New Dollar Loan Center as the ninth seed, but they were motivated by the fans who made the trip from Kern County.

Jayden Eggleston was playing in her hometown, she came back home and scored a career high 29 points.

The junior guard knocked down mid-range jumpers throughout the first half.

When Northridge took those away from her, Eggleston went to the rack.

She drives for the layup and gets the foul, Bakersfield struggled to make shots down the stretch and CSUN took advantage to send this game into overtime.

In overtime Vanessa Austin took over, the senior center hits a layup in the post to give CSUB the lead.

CSUN answered back with a three, Eggleston said I can do that too.

So with 15 seconds to go, the ‘Runners have the ball, down by one Lexus Green throws up a shot. It goes off the glass, the ball is up for grabs and Vanessa Austin makes the game winning shot with less than a second left.

Bakersfield upsets eighth seed Northridge in overtime, the ‘Runners move on to play top seeded Hawaii on Wednesday.

“This is what you call playing 40 minutes when you use it every tick of the clock, and we lost, same exact way almost at their place, with Vanessa shooting that same type of shot, but falling short, and this time, we know we came out on our side,” said CSUB Head Coach Greg McCall.

“Well as we were coming up the huddle, Jaden just told me to rebound. I was like, ‘Okay, I'm going to rebound.’ When the shot went up, I was like, let me get this put back. Like McCall said, we were in that same predicament at CSUN, and I fell short,” said Austin.

“I’m just so happy for our team, happy for the city of Bakersfield. We just made history today, being the first team to get a win in this new building. So, by the way for us to be able to start it up and get this thing rolling in this new building,” said McCall.

The CSUB men’s action will look to follow the lead of the women and upset Northridge as well.