CSUB Basketball teams advance past Northridge in the Big West

HENDERSON, Nev. (KERO) — The California State University Bakersfield Men's Basketball team punched their ticket to the next round of the Big West Tournament on Tuesday after defeating Cal State Northridge by a final score of 51 to 47.

CSUB's Antavion Column led the way on scoring by racking up 16 points against the Matadors. The Roadrunners will face the tournaments number one seed, UC Irvine, Thursday at noon.

The CSUB Women's Basketball team also advanced to the next round of the Big West Tournament after they too knocked out Cal State Northridge in a come-from-behind win Tuesday.

For the second time in consecutive years, the Lady Roadrunners have bounced the Northridge Matadors out of the tournament.

A late fourth-quarter rally was enough for the CSUB Women to pull out the three-point win with a final score of 55 to 52.

Runner forward Hennie Van Schaik led the team with 19 points, while Sophia Tougas chipped in 17 points off the bench.

Just like the men, the Lady Roadrunners are now set to face the number one seed in the tournament, UC Irvine. That game takes place tomorrow at noon in Henderson, Nevada.