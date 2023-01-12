Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation

(KERO) — Bakersfield native Derek Carr said goodbye to the Raider Nation in a heartfelt message on Thus, Jan 12.

In a tweet, the former Raider player thanked his fans, the cities of Oakland and Las Vegas, the NFL, his teammates, and his coaches. He also announced that he still intends to stay in the game, but with a new team.

"Raider Nation, it breaks my heart [that] I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person. We certainly have been on a rollercoaster in our nine years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heartbreaking moments and thrilling game-winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.

It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off-season. It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raiders fans.

Thank you to the City of Oakland for taking us in. Thank you to the City of Las Vegas for allowing us to proudly call you home. Thank you to the organization, my teammates, all my coaches, staff, and everyone that helped me these last nine years in those two buildings. Thanks to all of Raider Nation that supported, encouraged, pushed, and uplifted me at different times along this journey. Raider Nation is truly special.

I once said that if I'm not a Raider, I would rather be at home, and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way. That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work towards.

God bless you all and with love,

CD4"