Derek Carr signs with New Orleans Saints according to NFL, family tweets

UPDATE: The NFL has made an official tweet about Derek Carr joining the New Orleans Saints. At this moment, there is still no statement from Carr or the Saints.

Derek Carr has possibly signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple tweets made on Mon, March 6. However, no official statement has been made.

Darren Carr, older brother to Derek and head football coach at Bakersfield Christian High School, tweeted a congratulatory tweet to his younger brother on the move.

"Congratulations buddy," said the older Carr on Twitter. The tweet also included images of Carr.

The NFL also tweeted about the deal, saying "the Saints are getting themselves a 4x Pro Bowl QB. Expectations for New Orleans with Derek Carr QB under center?"

Derek Carr also tweeted about the situation, saying "Who dat."

While this article was being written, the social media site Twitter crashed for unknown reasons. Because of this, images of the tweets were used instead of direct embeds. All tweets, however, have been linked to their original sources.