F3 race cars take over Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Formula three cars are taking over the track in Buttonwillow, F3 race cars are one step below formula one cars.

Driver Max Parker races in the F4 series, he said the popularity of the sport has grown over the past couple of years.

Parker said the Buttonwillow track is a good course to test how far your car can be pushed to the limit.

“This is my favorite track, my favorite track I’ve ever been to [and] I've been to 15 tracks along the country.”

Pat Brown, the sponsor of Parker's car, said, “When you have a passion for racing, doesn't matter, four wheels, two wheels, you got a passion. So, he and I collaborated. My goal is to become the sponsor for his race cars which will take these younger kids on 14 to 18 up to the next level.”