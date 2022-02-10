Former Kern County Sheriff's Deputy creates youth sports program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A former Kern County Sheriff's Deputy is trying to help both boys and girls find a sport they love.

Alex Morales, and his wife Cece Morales, teamed up with their friends to create Tribe Athletic. They are hoping to use football and cheerleading as a way to teach kids life skills.

“We're gonna, you know teach integrity, great morals, and we’re going to show these kids what a great human being is supposed to be about so we can try to help them be great adults when they get older,” said Morales.

"Between the four of us that are here, we have about 100 combined years of experience in youth sports. We're just excited to be able to offer that to kids and keep them out of trouble, keep them off the streets. That's our number one goal, to make sure they stay busy and focused,” said Teresa Williams.

Their Tribe Football Combine & Cheer Clinic is scheduled for Feb. 19.

The new league hopes to honor fallen KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas during their inaugural season. Phillip was Alex's nephew.