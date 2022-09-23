Watch Now
Friday Night Live 2022: Week #6 Games

23ABC Sports
Posted at 2:49 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 17:49:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the games in week #6 in the Central Section football schedule with the top game featuring (#2) Liberty Patriots beating the (#4) Central Grizzlies.

  • Arvin BEARS 42
  • West VIKINGS 20 (THUR)
  • Alpaugh BUFFALOS 0
  • Mojave MUSTANGS 0
  • (#20) Bakersfield Christian EAGLES 0
  • Tulare Western MUSTANGS 0
  • Delano TIGERS 0
  • Kennedy THUNDERBIRDS 0
  • (#25) Edison TIGERS 0
  • (#19) Bakersfield DRILLERS 0
  • Golden West TRAILBLAZERS 0
  • Tehachapi WARRIORS 0
  • LaSalle LANCERS 0
  • East Bakersfield BLADES 0
  • (#2) Liberty PATRIOTS 0
  • Carlsbad LANCERS 0
  • Lincoln HORNETS 0
  • (#13) Garces Memorial RAMS 0
  • McFarland COUGARS 0
  • Chavez TITANS 0
  • Ridgeview WOLF PACK 0
  • North STARS 0
  • Rosamond ROADRUNNERS 0
  • California City RAVENS 0
  • Sierra Pacific GOLDEN BEARS 0
  • Foothill TROJANS 0
  • South SPARTANS 0
  • Lemoore TIGERS 0
  • Taft WILDCATS 0
  • Shafter GENERALS 0
  • Wasco TIGERS 0
  • Golden Valley BULLDOGS 0
