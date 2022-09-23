Friday Night Live 2022: Week #6 Games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the games in week #6 in the Central Section football schedule with the top game featuring (#2) Liberty Patriots beating the (#4) Central Grizzlies.

Arvin BEARS 42

West VIKINGS 20 (THUR)

Alpaugh BUFFALOS 0

Mojave MUSTANGS 0

(#20) Bakersfield Christian EAGLES 0

Tulare Western MUSTANGS 0

Delano TIGERS 0

Kennedy THUNDERBIRDS 0

(#25) Edison TIGERS 0

(#19) Bakersfield DRILLERS 0

Golden West TRAILBLAZERS 0

Tehachapi WARRIORS 0

LaSalle LANCERS 0

East Bakersfield BLADES 0

(#2) Liberty PATRIOTS 0

Carlsbad LANCERS 0

Lincoln HORNETS 0

(#13) Garces Memorial RAMS 0

McFarland COUGARS 0

Chavez TITANS 0

Ridgeview WOLF PACK 0

North STARS 0

Rosamond ROADRUNNERS 0

California City RAVENS 0

Sierra Pacific GOLDEN BEARS 0

Foothill TROJANS 0

South SPARTANS 0

Lemoore TIGERS 0

Taft WILDCATS 0

Shafter GENERALS 0