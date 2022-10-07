Friday Night Live 2022: Week #8 Games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the games for week #8 in the Central Section football schedule including a match-up between (#17) Bakersfield CHRISTIAN Eagles and (#20) Ridgeview WOLF PACK.
THURSDAY
- Stockdale MUSTANGS 0
- (#4) Liberty PATRIOTS 42
- Tehachapi WARRIORS 35
- East Bakersfield BLADES 0
- Wasco TIGERS 8
- Chavez TITANS 49
FRIDAY
- Arvin BEARS --
- Golden Valley BULLDOGS --
- (#17) Bakersfield CHRISTIAN Eagles --
- (#20) Ridgeview WOLF PACK --
- Boron BOBCATS --
- Rosamond ROADRUNNERS --
- (#12) Garces Memorial RAMS --
- (#23) Frontier TITANS --
- Highland SCOTS --
- Centennial GOLDEN HAWKS --
- Independence FALCONS --
- Bakersfield DRILLERS --
- Kern Valley BRONCS --
- California City RAVENS --
- McFarland COUGARS --
- Taft WILDCATS --
- Mira Monte LIONS --
- North STARS --
- Shafter GENERALS --
- Delano TIGERS --
- West VIKINGS --
- South SPARTANS --