Friday Night Live 2022: Week #8 Games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the games for week #8 in the Central Section football schedule including a match-up between (#17) Bakersfield CHRISTIAN Eagles and (#20) Ridgeview WOLF PACK.

THURSDAY

Stockdale MUSTANGS 0

(#4) Liberty PATRIOTS 42

Tehachapi WARRIORS 35

East Bakersfield BLADES 0

Wasco TIGERS 8

Chavez TITANS 49

FRIDAY

Arvin BEARS --

Golden Valley BULLDOGS --

(#17) Bakersfield CHRISTIAN Eagles --

(#20) Ridgeview WOLF PACK --

Boron BOBCATS --

Rosamond ROADRUNNERS --

(#12) Garces Memorial RAMS --

(#23) Frontier TITANS --

Highland SCOTS --

Centennial GOLDEN HAWKS --

Independence FALCONS --

Bakersfield DRILLERS --

Kern Valley BRONCS --

California City RAVENS --

McFarland COUGARS --

Taft WILDCATS --

Mira Monte LIONS --

North STARS --

Shafter GENERALS --

Delano TIGERS --