Friday Night Live 2022: Week #8 Games

High School Football: Tehachapi Warriors vs East Bakersfield Blades
23ABC Sports
Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 07, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the games for week #8 in the Central Section football schedule including a match-up between (#17) Bakersfield CHRISTIAN Eagles and (#20) Ridgeview WOLF PACK.

THURSDAY

  • Stockdale MUSTANGS 0
  • (#4) Liberty PATRIOTS 42
  • Tehachapi WARRIORS 35
  • East Bakersfield BLADES 0
  • Wasco TIGERS 8
  • Chavez TITANS 49

FRIDAY

  • Arvin BEARS --
  • Golden Valley BULLDOGS --
  • (#17) Bakersfield CHRISTIAN Eagles --
  • (#20) Ridgeview WOLF PACK --
  • Boron BOBCATS --
  • Rosamond ROADRUNNERS --
  • (#12) Garces Memorial RAMS --
  • (#23) Frontier TITANS --
  • Highland SCOTS --
  • Centennial GOLDEN HAWKS --
  • Independence FALCONS --
  • Bakersfield DRILLERS --
  • Kern Valley BRONCS --
  • California City RAVENS --
  • McFarland COUGARS --
  • Taft WILDCATS --
  • Mira Monte LIONS --
  • North STARS --
  • Shafter GENERALS --
  • Delano TIGERS --
  • West VIKINGS --
  • South SPARTANS --
