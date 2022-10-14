Watch Now
Friday Night Live 2022: Week #9 Games

23ABC Sports
Posted at 1:41 PM, Oct 14, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the games for week #9 in the Central Section football schedule including a top 10 match-up between #10 Centennial and #4 Liberty.

  • Bakersfield DRILLERS
  • Highland SCOTS
  • Bakersfield Christian EAGLES
  • Garces Memorial RAMS
  • California City RAVENS
  • Boron BOBCATS
  • Centennial GOLDEN HAWKS
  • Liberty PATRIOTS
  • East Bakersfield BLADES
  • South SPARTANS
  • Foothill TROJANS
  • Arvin BEARS
  • Frontier TITANS
  • Stockdale MUSTANGS
  • Golden Valley BULLDOGS
  • West VIKINGS
  • Kern Valley BRONCS
  • Bishop Union BRONCOS
  • Ridgeview WOLF PACK
  • Independence FALCONS
  • Taft WILDCATS
  • Chavez TITANS
  • Tehachapi WARRIORS
  • North STARS
