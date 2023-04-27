Liberty High alum takes the reins in Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers trade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After Green Bay traded Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, the keys to the Packers franchise were handed to Jordan Love.

The Liberty High alum has waited 4 seasons to be the starting quarterback in Green Bay, but waiting is something Love is familiar with. He waited 2 seasons at Utah State to lead the Aggies, and didn't become starting QB at Liberty until the third game of his junior year.

"Well, you know, he was such a late bloomer. As a freshman, he was, like, 5'6", and then he sprouted up. He was six foot, and by the time he was a junior, he was like 6'2"," said Liberty High School Football Head Coach Bryan Nixon. "And you had all the intangibles there. It was just a matter of getting everything put in place and going the right way at the right time."

Nixon credits Jordan for believing in the bigger plan and never losing focus, something he saw at a young age with Love and his Patriots team.

"I think he understands the process of everything. He understands that it's better to learn and be put in a position to be successful. And I think he's got a great guy to learn from, Aaron Rodgers. And I think now he gets the opportunity to be successful," said Nixon.

Former Liberty Assistant Coach Jason Oliver also remembers Love's commitment to the team.

"I tell you, what's the best thing about Jordan Love is Jordan Love. I was at Liberty High School. He was with Coach Nixon was his coach. He'd come back around the kids, hang out with us, have a conversation," said Oliver. "You want to talk about a down-to-earth, genuine young kid."

Nixon and Oliver are both ready to see the schedule and where Love and the Packers are playing in Week One. They have no doubt Love is ready to be a starter in the NFL.

"I'm by him all the time and the way he handles himself and everything that he does. He gets to be a quarterback of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history," said Nixon, "and I think it couldn't have happened to a better person."