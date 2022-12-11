Liberty High School Patriots capture first state championship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — For the first time in school history the Liberty Patriots are state champions. They beat Pittsburg in the division 1A state championship game 48 to 20.

It's a big feat for the Patriots as last year they fell short and made the trip back to Saddleback College after losing in the state championship.

But this time around, Liberty played Pittburg, a team they beat last season in the regional bowl.

Kresean Kizzy shocked everyone with an interception on Pittsburgs first drive. He returns it down the sideline for a touchdown, the liberty fans who made the trip to Mission Viejo loving that start.

Liberty’s offense found their grove in the second quarter, Cole O' Brien rolls out and launches a ball to Xander Chisolm and the patriots are up three touchdowns in the state title game.

Liberty gets the ball and is looking to score one more time before halftime, O'Brien throws it right to Chisolm.

It was all one-way traffic after that Liberty wins their first-ever state championship with a dominating 48 to 20 win.

But it's not just Liberty High making the community proud. Shafter generals also battled it out Saturday with the Orland Trojans for the Division 5A title but they fell 20 to 7 after a great post season run.