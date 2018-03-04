Kevin Harvick goes back to back: North High grad wins in Las Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - For the second straight week, Kevin Harvick's number 4 car was in victory lane.

The North High graduate won the Penzoil 400 in Las Vegas just seven days after winning the Folds of Honor 500 in Atlanta.

He won all three stages on the day to secure his 39th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series. It was also his 100th overall in the top three national series.

Harvick will race in a K&N NASCAR pro series west race at Kern Raceway on Thursday March 13th.

