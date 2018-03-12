Kevin Harvick picks up his third straight NASA win in Phoenix

Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kevin Harvick wins his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix.
The North High grad won the Ticket Guardian 500 at Phoenix International Speedway a week after winning in Las Vegas and two weeks after winning in Atlanta.
Harvick will race in the K&N NASCAR Pro Series West race at Kern Raceway on Thursday, March 15th.
