Kevin Harvick picks up his third straight NASA win in Phoenix

Alexa Reye
5:14 PM, Mar 11, 2018
36 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kevin Harvick wins his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix.

The North High grad won the Ticket Guardian 500 at Phoenix International Speedway a week after winning in Las Vegas and two weeks after winning in Atlanta.

Harvick will race in the K&N NASCAR Pro Series West race at Kern Raceway on Thursday, March 15th.

Sports