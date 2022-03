BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Major League Baseball and the players union met up once again in New York to try and come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Right now, the league has canceled the first two series of the season for all 30 teams.

The biggest issues between the two sides are luxury tax threshold and minimum salaries for the players.

23ABC caught up with David Vassegh, he thinks a deal will get done soon so both sides don't lose much money in the summer.