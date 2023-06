BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors announced a change in management on Thurs, June 1.

Team President Matt Riley is leaving the organization. Riley has been with the team since their inaugural season in 1998.

With Riley's departure, Justin Fahsbender is taking over the leadership role as Senior Vice President.

The team also announced that Ryan Holt will take on the position of Vice President in Marketing and Communications while continuing as the team's play-by-play broadcaster.