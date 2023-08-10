McFarland Cougars Football faces the new season with courage and character

MCFARLAND, Cailf. (KERO) — McFarland High School Football is looking to turn things around in the upcoming season, starting with a change at the top.

McFarland hired Coach Norm Brown over the summer to be the new head coach for the Cougars. Brown won back-to-back Southeast Yosemite League titles with North High School 5 years ago.

"We want to compete in every game. We want to do really well coming out of the gate. Great start, great finish," Brown said of his plans for the 2023 season.

Brown says he's looking forward to leading this McFarland team, especially with the potential of their senior class.

"I think competing in the South Sequoia League will be the biggest task of all, and I think they know it's coming, so we'll see how they handle that adversity," said Brown. "Because that's what life is, right? It's not necessarily when the going's good. Everybody knows that. It's easy, it's fun, everybody's happy. How about when it's tough and the chips are down? That's true character, and that's what we're going to teach at McFarland with these kids."

This will also be the final season for the Cougars in the South Sequoia League. They will go independent for football in 2024.