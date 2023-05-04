Meet Frazier Park phenom Evan Laudenberg

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Frazier Park native Evan Laudenberg is going to play baseball at Blackburn College in Illinois. He got a scholarship, but never played baseball for his high school. How is that possible

Laudenberg went to a small school that had no sports programs, so he played for the Pacific Stars in a Woodbat League over multiple summers.

"I am the underdog," said Laudenberg. "I like being an underdog because I come out of nowhere and I surprise people. No one's expecting a little kid of Frazier (Park) to get, you know, pretty much a full-ride scholarship to D-3."

Owner of Pro Player Academy and General Manager of the Pacific Stars Bill Gentry calls Laudenberg a "mountain man." Laudenberg has no cable TV and is not subscribed to any of the streaming services, and playing baseball was there to help him pass the time in Frazier Park.

"He plays with his heart," said Gentry. "What he lacks in polish he makes up for with tenacity."

23ABC Bill Gentry, owner of the Pro Player Academy of Baseball and GM of the Pacific Stars Developmental Scout Team

Laudenberg is excited for this next chapter in his life.

"To be able to come out of pretty much nothing, although a small amount of community, and be able to pursue my dream and be successful at it has been really good. I'm excited to go over there," said Laudenberg. "To pursue education and also to pursue baseball."

Laudenberg has had his share of adversity. He had 2 injuries that almost ended his baseball career.

"I wasn't gonna let a knee replacement surgery set me back. I wasn't gonna let facial surgery set me back. I wasn't gonna give up," said Laudenberg. "I'm determined, and I'm gonna get to my destination."

Laudenberg says he knows what he is up against, but he is hoping his journey can inspire his community.

"I hope that I bring my community some pride and joy in itself. I want to be a little light and a beacon to my community to take pride in where we're from."