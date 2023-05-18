Robbers in the House: Bakersfield baseball players need local host families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Train Robbers are set to start their season on Monday at Sam Lynn Ballpark, but the players need local residents to open their homes so they can play in Bakersfield.

According to Pecos League Commissioner Andrew Dunn, host families are important.

"Host families are such a hit-or-miss thing. We have our host families and a couple of people move. We are needing about 3 more host families right now," said Dunn. "We've almost got to fall, but you know, it's just that people move. People change in life, you know? We're here for 2 months out of the year, and between one year and the next, we always seem to need them."

The Pecos League, an independent baseball league, has survived in Bakersfield for more than 6 years on the generosity of Kern County host families, according to Dunn.

Some Pecos League players get paid less than $500 a month, which makes things difficult during road games.

"At this level, obviously everyone knows that, you know, the Pecos League structure - we don't provide hotels for home players. We only use them when we're on the road far enough," said Dunn.

The team prefers that host families house players for the entire season, but they are open to any accommodations from anyone with room to help.

"Those families are the way it works. I mean, we can't make it work any other way. Everybody knows that, so it's essential, and it's something we're going to need," said Dunn.

If you are interested in hosting a player from the Bakersfield Train Robbers, you can get in touch with the team through the Bakersfield Train Robbers website.