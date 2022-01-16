Runners fall on last second free throws

A close battle that featured ten lead changes came down to the final possession in Saturday afternoon's men's basketball game between CSU Bakersfield and UC Riverside.

The visiting Highlanders took a 65-64 lead with 12 seconds to go on a pair of free throws and the host Roadrunners were unable to find the final bucket, falling by the one-point margin.

"I'm proud of our guys," said Rod Barnes, Head Coach of the `Runners, who missed their last four games due to COVID-19 protocols. "To be off for nine or ten days now and to get back to the court, I'm proud of them for the effort that they played with. Riverside is a good basketball team. I thought they did what they do well as far as defending and making some big shots."

"We've got to move on," Barnes said about rebounding from the close loss. "We play again Tuesday. I expect our guys to bounce right back and get ready to go for Tuesday."