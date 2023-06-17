Sportsplex Bakersfield hosts sports camps to keep kids active over the summer

Sportsplex Bakersfield is a new multi-sport complex in Kern County, and the manager says they hope to become a hub in the community, especially with their summer camps for kids.

Sportsplex manager Cris Alvarez says fun is what it's all about, and hopes to see Sportsplex Bakersfield become a destination spot for families and people who play multiple sports.

"When this was brought up, or the idea was brought up, to build something like this, then immediately it feels, like, okay, this is going to be great, and the turnout and the outcome of everything that got planned out. It's amazing. I couldn't ask for anything better than this," said Alvarez.

The complex, which used to be an abandoned tennis complex, now has 6 soccer fields for 5 on 5 soccer. Those fields will come in handy when Sportsplex welcomes members of the English Premier League's Everton F.C. out of Liverpool, England on June 26, when Everton coaching staff will be in Bakersfield for a 5-day soccer camp.

"We have an opportunity to see them implement everything they do in their youth academies and then bring them here to us, to Bakersfield. I can't wait," said Alvarez. "And it's literally 2 weeks away, the 26th through the 30th. It's going to be great. A great experience just for everybody in general. Hopefully, there are a lot of people that get a chance to come out and experience that with us as well."

Sportsplex Bakersfield hopes these camps can get kids active during the summer. They will be hosting soccer, basketball, and multi-sport camps during the month of July ahead of their Grand Opening.

"I think the most important, in general, you want to keep your kids active," said Alvarez. "You're off school, it's summertime, you want to get them involved in sports. You want to keep them outside and doing these activities, and what better place to do them than out here at Sportsplex."

Sportsplex Bakersfield is located at 6825 Ming Avenue in Bakersfield.