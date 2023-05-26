Stepping Up: East High grad signs with University of Charleston

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County continues to develop talent across all sports. On Thursday, East Bakersfield High School had a ceremony for the signing day of Sade Anderson-Hernandez as she gets ready to play basketball at the next level.

Anderson-Hernandez, who is about to move across the country to play her sport, says she feels "Nervous, but excited."

Anderson-Hernandez is going to play at the Division II level with the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

The Charleston Golden Eagles, under Head Coach Tianni Kelly, are challenging for conference championships every year in the Mountain East.

"It came out of the blue," said Anderson-Hernandez. "It's just exciting. It's Division II, so it's like, top, so I'm excited for that. It's going to be a good adventure because I'm going to develop myself as a player and a student."

As a student at East High, Anderson-Hernandez graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society in addition to having been named a finalist for a PEAAK Award for the district's top female athlete.

"It prepared me a lot. It made me mature. It made me open up the third eye," said Anderson-Hernandez on being tapped by the Golden Eagles. "It helped me develop as a player on and off the court, so it's something new, and I'm excited about this new journey."