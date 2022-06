BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield golfer continues to make waves as a 14-year-old.

Stockdale sophomore Manik Anand was invited to compete in a U.S. Junior Open qualifier.

He finished the qualifier at the Victoria Club and missed the cut by three strokes.

Anand is still happy about his performance at the event though.

He hopes to keep on improving this summer and wants to play golf in college.

He's playing in Stanford at a camp this weekend.