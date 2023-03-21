U.S. Men's Blind Soccer Team makes debut

(KERO) — A new U.S. men's national soccer team debuted in the Golden State on Sun, March 19. However, this team is unique because most of the players competing are blind.

The first match for the U.S. Men's Blind Soccer Team was against Canada. The team has eight athletes who have visual impairments, along with two sighted goalkeepers.

Alvaro Mora Arellano started playing soccer at the age of five, only a few years after losing his eyesight. His love for the game shined through, as he scored Team USA's first goal on Sunday.

"I made history," said an emotional Arellano. "I scored the first goal for the U.S. and it's a victory."

Blind soccer has been part of the Paralympic Games since 2004, but the United States has never had a team. This will change in 2028 when Los Angeles hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As the host country, the U.S. will get an automatic entry into the blind soccer competition. Some of the players, like Arellano, could very well be bringing their skills to the Paralympic Games.