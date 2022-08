KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Week One of the high school football season started a bit early in Kern County with four games on Thursday night and there could be more with a lack of officials this season.

The Stockdale Mustangs battled the Highland Scots with a late score by Highland's Adrian Juarez, who rushed for 113 yards and two TDs, put the game away.

Highland won 24-14.

in other games:

Frontier came out on top beating North 35-13.

Chavez beat Arvin with 26-0.

Avenal shut out McFarland 7-0.