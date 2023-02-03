Watch Now
UPDATE: 2 lanes of southbound I-5 reopened after semi-truck fire

Snow on Grapevine
Posted at 9:18 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 12:29:17-05

UPDATE (9:25 A.M.): According to a tweet from Caltrans District 7, all lanes of the I-5 are now open.

Two lanes of the southbound I-5 are closed following a semi-truck fire.

According to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the two right lanes of the southbound I-5 are currently closed after a big rig fire that began around 5:30 p.m. on Thurs, Feb 2. The fire took place shortly past Grapevine Road. A trailer filled with alcohol was on the road when the fire happened.

A tweet from Caltrans District 7 gave an update on road conditions at 6 a.m. on Fri, Feb 3, saying that the two right lanes were still closed and that the trailer still needed to be offloaded.

We will provide updates as they become available.

