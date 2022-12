BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those who live in the Bakersfield area may need to find an alternate route to work.

The outer lanes on both directions of California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive will be closed for the installation of concrete slope paving from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Tuesday, December 13th going through Friday, December 16th.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.