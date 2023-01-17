Watch Now
California Highway Patrol escorting traffic through Grapevine due to snow

Posted at 8:10 AM, Jan 17, 2023
FORT TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is escorting vehicles through the Grapevine due to snow.

According to a tweet from an official CHP account, CHP officers are currently escorting traffic on the I-5 due to snowfall through the Grapevine.

"Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine, CHP escorting due to snowfall. Be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. Drive slowly and safely."

