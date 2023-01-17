California Highway Patrol escorting traffic through Grapevine due to snow

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is escorting vehicles through the Grapevine due to snow.

According to a tweet from an official CHP account, CHP officers are currently escorting traffic on the I-5 due to snowfall through the Grapevine.

Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine, CHP escorting due to snow fall. Be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. Drive slowly and safely. pic.twitter.com/ZO2YxmGPYo — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 17, 2023

