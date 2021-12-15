Caltrans: Area of Hwy. 58 closed due to snow

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — According to Caltrans, Hwy. 58 is closed from 6.2 miles east of the junction of hwy. 184 at Towerline Road to the junction of Hwy. 14 due to snow.

One truck driver says he's been waiting for more than 8 hours and is headed to Calgary Alberta, Canada, which is about a 24-hour drive from Kern County.

If you are on the roads, expect delays and have patience, and remember to slow down.

Make sure your brakes, defroster, heat, and exhaust system are working.

Check your tires, fill up your tank and carry chains for your tires and bring extra food, water, and clothing.