CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans is reporting that I-5 is closed in both directions Wednesday in Castaic due to a brush fire.

Northbound traffic is stopped at Parker Road, while southbound traffic is stopped at Templin Highway, said Caltrans.

Caltrans advise to seek alternate routes such as Highway 14 and Highway 138.

There's no ETA currently for when lanes will reopen.