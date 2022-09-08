Caltrans: Northbound I-5 to have overnight closures in Castaic for repairs

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans says there will be a series of overnight closures on northbound I-5 in Castaic to repair damage from the Route Fire and to open a third lane in the area. The first closure is planned for Thursday, Sept. 8th.

Currently, two lanes are open after the Route Fire damaged the road and retaining walls.

The first closure is set for 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8th to 10 a.m. Friday.

Other nighttime closures include:

11:59 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday for paving

11:59 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for paving

11:59 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday for paving

11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15th for cleanup and restriping.

“The safety of the motorists and truckers is our primary goal,” said Gloria Roberts, Caltrans District 7 acting district director.

“The Route Fire caused extensive damage to the two retaining walls, and traffic cannot travel on the two right lanes until more permanent repairs are completed.”

Caltrans advises drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays including Hwy. 14 just north of Sylmar on I-5, Hwy. 126/Newhall Ranch Road from I-5 to Hwy. 101 or Hwy. 101 from downtown Los Angeles.

Caltrans This map provided by Caltrans, shows the I-5 in the Castaic area, along with the section damaged by the Route Fire and alternate routes.

Caltrans says drivers on southbound I-5 can also expect delays.