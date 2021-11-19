CHP: Driver killed in crash with big rig semi-trailer on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A driver was killed in a crash with a big rig semi-trailer on South Union Avenue near Jose Ramos Court on Friday morning, according the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said that a GMC Envoy SUV at about 8:50 a.m. was traveling south on South Union Avenue faster than 60 MPH approached Jose Ramos Court in limited visibility due to fog. As the big rig semi-trailer crossed both southbound lanes, the GMC was unable to stop in time and crashed into the left side of the trailer, said CHP. The impact of the crash left the GMC partially wedged under the trailer, according to CHP.

The driver of the GMC was declared dead at the scene. A woman who was a passenger in the GMC as well as a young girl passenger suffered major injuries and were taken to Kern Medical, according to CHP. The girl was not secured in a car seat, said CHP.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to CHP.