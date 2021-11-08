Watch
CHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Frazier Mountain Park Road

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 6:21 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 09:21:59-05

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night in Frazier Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at about 5:53 p.m. on eastbound Frazier Mountain Park Road just west of Grand Terrace Estates, said CHP.

Officers determined that a pedestrian suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a single vehicle, according to CHP.

The eastbound lane of Frazier Mountain Park Road was closed at the crash scene until the investigation and clean up were completed, said CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

