CHP responding to a deadly rollover crash on SB I-5, near Taft Highway

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — At least one person is dead after being ejected from their vehicle following a rollover crash on Interstate 5, near Taft Highway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, CHP responded to a rollover crash on southbound I-5, according to the CHP traffic website. CHP reported a white SUV found in a ditch and at least one fatality.

CHP reported no other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

The coroner's office is en route.

This is a developing story. We will update is when more information becomes available.

