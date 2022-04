BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield wants the community to know that Stockdale Highway will be closed nightly in both directions from April 24 until April 28.

This will be between McDonald Way and North Stine Road. The closure will start at 9 p.m. and end 5 a.m. every night.

The closure is needed for bridge concrete pours. People can use the detour around the work zone while the closure is in place.