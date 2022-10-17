Watch Now
Collision closes all I-5 northbound lanes near Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — A collision near Castaic caused all northbound lanes of the I-5 to close on Monday, October 17th. CALTRANS announced the closures via Tweet at 6:40 a.m.

According to CALTRANS, the collision took place north of Castaic and south of Templin Highway.

This is a developing story.

