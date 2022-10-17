Collision closes all I-5 northbound lanes near Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — A collision near Castaic caused all northbound lanes of the I-5 to close on Monday, October 17th. CALTRANS announced the closures via Tweet at 6:40 a.m.

North of Castaic: northbound I-5 south of Templin Highway (at the 2000 foot level) ALL LANES CLOSED due to a collision. #sigalert #grapevine #TrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/2UfFkbxDCc — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 17, 2022

According to CALTRANS, the collision took place north of Castaic and south of Templin Highway.

