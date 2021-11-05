Watch
DOT announces road closures for Highway 178

Construction work signs are stacked against a fence.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 18:00:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Department of Transportation is closing Highway 178 for construction on Nov. 7 through Nov. 9.

The Highway will be closed between the mouth of the canyon and Route 155 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night.

The closure will also include one-way traffic control during 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night.

Caltrans wants to remind drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be cognizant of workers and vehicles in Construction and Maintenance Areas and slow down while driving through Work Zones.

