Eastbound Westside Parkway to be closed for sign installation

Posted at 2:38 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 17:38:04-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — All eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway will be closed from Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue from Mon, Jan 16 until Wed, Jan 18.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP), the closures are due to the installation of an overhead sign. The road will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. TRIP has apologized for any inconvenience that this will cause travelers.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be monitoring the area. Drivers will be detoured at Mohawk Street, where they can travel south before turning going east on Truxtun Avenue.

