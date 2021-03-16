Highway 58 reopens in both direction in Tehachapi, CHP escorting traffic

(KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic over Highway 58 in Tehachapi following a full closure due to weather.

Caltrans crews are picking up the closure of Hwy 58 over the Tehachapi Pass and traffic will begin flowing again with a CHP escort.

At sunrise, CHP officers confirmed Hwy 58 was iced over and the pass was closed.

The weather also impacted Interstate 5 starting Monday evening.

On Monday, the I-5 was closed in both directions, northbound at Parker Road in Castaic and southbound at Grapevine Road, according to Caltrans.

CHP confirmed I-5 was reopened by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.