UPDATE: Hwy. 178 back open through the canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE 12 PM): The California Highway Patrol said the highway is now back open in both directions.
The California Highway Patrol is reporting Highway 178 through the canyon is closed due to a crash near the mouth.
According to CHP, officers say a box truck went over the side. CPH reported no one was injured.
The closure is expected to last until approximately noon.
This is a developing story.
