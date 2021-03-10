Menu

UPDATE: Hwy. 178 back open through the canyon

178 closed at the mouth of the canyon due to crash
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:43:01-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE 12 PM): The California Highway Patrol said the highway is now back open in both directions.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting Highway 178 through the canyon is closed due to a crash near the mouth.

According to CHP, officers say a box truck went over the side. CPH reported no one was injured.

The closure is expected to last until approximately noon.

This is a developing story.

